Harry Kane says he has always followed Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has watched Bayern Munich for years.

By CSmith1919
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

In a recent discussion with Bild am Sonntag journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Harry Kane let a little secret out of the bag — the Englishman has always followed Bayern Munich from afar.

“I’ve always followed Bayern in the Champions League, and Bundesliga matches. As a footballer, I like to watch the games of the best teams, including Bayern. I also spoke a lot with coach Thomas Tuchel beforehand: he told me which system he would like to play, what makes sense based on the type of player,” Kane said. “Before the move, I was intensively involved with FC Bayern. Thomas also showed me exactly where he sees me, my positioning. I want to understand my teammates: what sets them apart, what drives them. I’m learning every day right now. I hope that this connection will become really strong in the coming months.”

Kane’s outsider view of what was going on at Bayern Munich clearly had an impact on his decision and now the Englishman is well on his way to establishing himself as an integral member of the team for the 2023/24 campaign.

Maybe some youngster in London will be watching Kane’s Bayern Munich career from afar?

