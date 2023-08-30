Multiple reports indicate Fulham’s João Palhinha wants Bayern Munich move

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Fulham FC’s João Palhinha wants to make the move to Bayern Munich:

❗️João #Palhinha: He wants to join #FCBayern! Now the clubs are working on a solution. ➡️ Personal terms, not an issue as the 28 y/o is waiting for an agreement between the clubs now. Silva wants to keep him but understand that Palhinha is not unsaleable. He is ready for the next step.

It was not just Plettenberg reporting the news, however. Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl added more context:

João Palhinha wants to join FC Bayern, Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. BUT: The price tag is still too high. Bayern would like to pay a maximum of 60 million Euro, Fulham at least 80 million. Possible solution: a model with bonus payments.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau also reiterated the roadblock between Bayern Munich and its top choice for a spot in the midfield:

It’s going to be exciting: João Palhinha has informed Fulham FC that he wants to switch to Bayern Munich! The Portuguese is now awaiting a decision as talks between the clubs are ongoing. Now it is also clear why FCB does not want to pay a high fee for a Pavard replacement, but prefers a loan model.

As reported earlier, a “mammoth bid” will be required to get the full transfer deal done, but Bayern Munich is getting creative with solutions. Will Fulham bite on a loan arrangement?