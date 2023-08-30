Breaking: Bayern Munich, Liverpool engaged in “concrete talks” over Ryan Gravenberch per report

Citing a lack of opportunity, Ryan Gravenberch had his representatives make a power play to ask Bayern Munich for a transfer by the end of the week and now the club is talking to Liverpool FC per a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein (as captured by Sport1’s Kerry Hau):

Bayern and Liverpool now in concrete talks over Ryan Gravenberch, as revealed by @David_Ornstein. The Dutchman wants the move as he does not see a fair chance in Munich to get enough minutes this season and to recommend himself for the Euros next year. Liverpool are in contact with his agents since February, Jürgen Klopp likes him a lot. Bayern are ready to let him go if they get their desired holding midfielder. Thomas Tuchel is pushing for João Palhinha.

Gravenberch’s desire for a move has been an underlying — and underplayed — theme of the summer transfer window. Linked to both Liverpool and Manchester United, the Dutch midfielder just wants to be at a club where he can play more.