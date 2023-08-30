 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich pushing for a deal for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah

Bayern is looking to add more defensive depth before the transfer window closes.

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There have been a lot of defensive movements at Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window thus far, and there could yet be more. They’ve signed Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli, but also saw Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, and Josip Stanišić all leave the club. Justifiable questions have been asked as to why Stanišić was allowed to be loaned out to Bayer Leverkusen knowing that Pavard was going to be leaving for Inter Milan, but what’s done is done.

Per The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, Simon Johnson, and Liam Twomey (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is still pushing to try to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea FC. The 24-year old defender is under contract with Chelsea until June 2028, but he is currently finding minutes hard to come by under Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea’s new boss has most often been utilizing a back three system with two wing backs having Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi start either side of Thiago Silva. Chalobah is an odd-man out in this current system.

Chelsea FC v Luton Town - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The Athletic report claims that Bayern had initially approached Chelsea wanting a temporary loan for Chalobah, but there’s a preference from Stamford Bridge to sell him on a current deal. He’s currently valued at around €18 million, but Chelsea would likely ask for a higher fee for Bayern to sign him.

While the player’s preference would be to stay with Chelsea, there’s also a realization that his opportunities for starting minutes would probably be elsewhere. Whether or not he would start often under Thomas Tuchel is a separate question, but the Bayern manager will obviously be familiar with the defender from their time working together at Chelsea.

As of now, talks between Chelsea and Bayern are still ongoing and anything could foreseeably happen before the transfer window closes.

