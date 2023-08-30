 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Update: Bayern Munich prepared to bid on João Palhinha, but Fulham might not sell without “mammoth bid”

Is Thomas Tuchel going to get his wish?

Update — August 30th, 8:30AM EDT: Does Bayern plan a “mammoth bid” to Fulham?

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Bayern Munich is preparing a proposal to Fulham for João Palhinha, but the English club might need a whole lot of money to feel good about letting the Portuguese star go:

The names of at least a half-a-dozen defensive midfielders have been linked to Bayern Munich in recent days.

From younger prospects-types to established veterans, the Bavarians seem to be looking in every nook and cranny in hopes of finding the perfect fit.

The “Three Little Bears, just right”-solution may or may not exist (some would argue that it was Arsenal FC midfielder Declan Rice), but Bayern Munich is doing everything it can to at least give off the impression that it is attempting to appease head coach Thomas Tuchel’s desire for a new No. 6.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has shifted its focus to Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha:

Fulham’s João Palhinha is Bayern’s new priority for the #6 position. The club is said to have already made an offer to the Portuguese midfielder.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau also backed up the report:

There were some previous rumors regarding Palhinha, but now things might be picking up real steam. Would the Portuguese star be what Bayern Munich needs?

