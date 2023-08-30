Report: Ryan Gravenberch’s camp informs Bayern Munich he wants out by Friday as Liverpool, Manchester United show interest

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch gave the okay for his representatives to tell the club that he wants to leave by Friday.

As expected, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are the most like destinations for the Dutchman:

According to SPORT1 information, Ryan Gravenberch wants to leave FC Bayern by September 1st. His management informed those responsible for the record champions weeks ago about this request. And even though no concrete written offer from a club had been received for him at Säbener Straße by early Tuesday evening, Gravenberch could be on the move by the deadline day on Friday! The most likely destination: the Premier League. Liverpool FC with Jürgen Klopp has Gravenberch on their radar - as revealed more than half a year ago in the SPORT1 podcast “Die Bayern-Woche”. The player’s agents and the traditional English club have been in contact since February. But Liverpool’s rival Manchester United with Erik ten Hag, who made him a professional at Ajax Amsterdam, is also showing interest.

At a time where some are calling for Bayern Munich to break up the midfield tandem of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, Gravenberch is not even considered a challenger to the two starters or primary back-up Konrad Laimer.

In fact, the Bayern Munich staff sees Gravenberch as more a No. 10, where Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller are ahead of him on the depth chart:

However, as under Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, the 21-year-old has a difficult time in the team. The coaching team does not see him as a challenger to Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer in defensive midfield, but further up the field. There, however, the competitive situation with Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller is no less complicated. And: Due to the commitment of a new six, which cannot be ruled out, the crowd in Bayern’s midfield would become even greater.

Aside of no real pathway to playing time being visible, Gravenberch is also reportedly worried that his low standing at Bayern Munich could cause him to miss being included on the Euro 2024 squad for the Netherlands.