Bayern Munich wonderkid Arijon Ibrahimović on the verge of move to Italy

After a whole summer of Bayern Munich youngster Arijon Ibrahimović training under manager Thomas Tuchel and uncertainty around the future of “Ari”, it seems that a decision has finally been made: Ibrahimović is going out on loan.

Not only do we know this, though, but his destination has been made clear as well, thanks to corroborated reports from journalists Kerry Hau and Gianluca Di Marzio, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Apparently, Ibrahimović is set to move on loan with no option buy to newly promoted Serie A side Frosinone Calcio. He will surely be happy to move to a team in a “Top 5” league, which will give him invaluable experience in a difficult league.

According to Kerry Hau, Frosinone won the race to sign Ibrahimović over several 2. Bundesliga clubs. No doubt the step up in competition will have helped win the ambitious youngster over.

Hopefully, as one of the biggest stars in Bayern’s academy, Ibrahimović can thrive over in Italy. Meanwhile, Serie A can rejoice over finding another Ibrahimović to fill the void Zlatan Ibrahimovic left as the legendary Swede retired this summer.