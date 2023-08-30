 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Yes, it is Gladbach again. No, it won’t happen again.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
Borussia Moenchengladbach v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga
Will Leroy Sané continue to be in top form this season?
Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Bayern Munich plays perennial bogey team, Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. It is the late Saturday game with good reason, with Bayern winless in the last five encounters against Gladbach. In this preview, we discuss Gladbach’s phenomenal record against Bayern and the following:

  • Changes in the Gladbach team since last season
  • How the changes in the team have impacted Gladbach
  • How Gladbach might decide to play against Bayern
  • A possible lineup for Gladbach in light of the injuries
  • Bayern’s injuries and a possible line-up
  • Will the fans see Thomas Müller?
  • How this match might play out
  • How the rest of the Bundesliga teams might fare this weekend including Borussia Dortmund
  • A prediction on Gladbach vs. Bayern

