Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich plays perennial bogey team, Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend. It is the late Saturday game with good reason, with Bayern winless in the last five encounters against Gladbach. In this preview, we discuss Gladbach’s phenomenal record against Bayern and the following:

Changes in the Gladbach team since last season

How the changes in the team have impacted Gladbach

How Gladbach might decide to play against Bayern

A possible lineup for Gladbach in light of the injuries

Bayern’s injuries and a possible line-up

Will the fans see Thomas Müller?

How this match might play out

How the rest of the Bundesliga teams might fare this weekend including Borussia Dortmund

A prediction on Gladbach vs. Bayern

