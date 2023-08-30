Harry Kane could already be welcomed into Bayern Munich’s leadership council

Harry Kane has impressed his teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone else in and around Bayern Munich with the way he’s been handling himself with fans, the press, and everything else associated with his big move from Tottenham. Kane us well-versed and experienced in these matters given his time at both Spurs and the England national team and captaining both, but he’s stricken a very positive chord at Bayern thus far.

Kane has been making such a good impression amongst the squad that, per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), there’s suggestions that he will already be invited into the team’s inner leadership council. Said council is currently comprised of veteran players in the squad like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, Before this summer’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, Lucas Hernandez was said to have been a part of the leadership council, too, and he would sit in on those meetings.

Kane is already considered untouchable in terms of his presence in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup selections as well as a personality within the dressing room. He is already acclimating to life at Bayern very quickly and it is greatly appreciated by the rest of his teammates. It’s showing both on and off the pitch.

It wouldn’t be too normal for someone to be invited into Bayern’s leadership council so quickly, but Kane is an exception with the level of experience he brings in leading both Tottenham and the England national team.