Bayern Munich enters partnership with Visit Rwanda

Bayern Munich have entered into a new five year deal with Visit Rwanda. The plan mixes elements of local football development and tourism promotion for the central African nation.

Bayern will be creating a football academy in conjunction with Rwanda’s Ministry of Sport as well as participating in football development across the nation. The goals include helping young Rwandans reach their athletic potential and raising the nation’s status as a footballing nation.

There is also a commercial side to the deal. There will be Visit Rwanda branding displayed on the LED boards inside Allianz Arena as well as other events and opportunities created by Bayern to enhance Rwandan tourism.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen proudly announced the deal saying “We will promote ‘Visit Rwanda’ and help Rwanda grow in sports with projects for youth football. These are challenging and responsible tasks. Africa is a continent of opportunities. For FC Bayern, this is the next important step in internationalization.”

This deal has been announced as being a “platinum partnership”, the same level of relationship as was previously held by Qatar Airways and may be at least a partial replacement of that prior agreement.

For Rwanda, this now makes a third significant deal with a global leader in football to promote tourism, having similar arrangements in place already with Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Flip Side

The deal, however, has not been well-received by everyone:

Human Rights Watch criticize Bayern for the new partnership with Visit Rwanda: "Anyone who thought that FC Bayern would change sponsors for human rights reasons has now been severely disappointed. The partnership with Rwanda is also a very, very bad choice. This is a country… pic.twitter.com/MU5cjHG3od — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2023

Full text of the tweet is available here: