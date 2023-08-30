Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich took another run at Manchester City’s Kyle Walker; AC Milan has no intention of letting Bayern target go; Liverpool still wants Ryan Gravenberch; Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to Manchester United; and MORE!

How much did Bayern Munich want Manchester City’s Kyle Walker during the summer transfer window?

Apparently a whole lot.

For the third time, the Bavarians were rebuffed by Pep Guardiola’s club in an attempt to get the pacey English defender, whom they had been chasing all summer:

❗️Kyle Walker wants to sign his new contract at @ManCity in the next days! #MCFC



➡️ FC Bayern has inquired about him in the last week again - but there was no chance. He will stay at ManCity. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/LeXoh97MhR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2023

Clearly, there was a reason that Bayern Munich wanted Walker so badly. There was obviously something within his profile and skill-set that made him a top priority. Unfortunately, the chances of winning another Premier League crown and another Champions League title —along with getting a new contract from Manchester City — was too much for the Englishman to pass up.

It was always going to be hard to pry Pierre Kalulu away from AC Milan, but Bayern Munich might have wasted a little time in this pursuit as the Italian side wanted no parts of letting the defender go:

Bayern Munich are looking to pick up Pierre Kalulu to replace Inter target Benjamin Pavard but Milan reportedly have no intention of selling the Frenchman. The Nerazzurri have long agreed terms for Pavard, but the Bavarian giants have made it clear that they won’t sign off on his €32m total move to the Lombardy capital until they secure a replacement. Kalulu emerged as a key target for Bayern, who are hoping to sign the 23-year-old on a loan deal with a buy option attached, but time is starting to run out in the summer transfer window. As reported by Tuttosport via MilanNews, Milan have no intention of agreeing to send Kalulu to Bayern on loan, only willing to sit down for offers of at least €35m. Stefano Pioli considers the French defender a core part of his squad and the lateness of the Bundesliga giant’s interest makes finding a replacement incredibly difficult.

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Liverpool’s longstanding interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch could culminate with a late rush near the end of the deadline:

❗️Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan #Gravenberch in the next days! #LFC



➡️ Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel.



➡️ Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not… pic.twitter.com/U3WKml2fVD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2023

Manchester United has been offered the chance to ink Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg:

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign wantaway Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, sources have confirmed to 90min. The 28-year-old is into the final two years of his contract in North London and would be allowed to leave this summer if Tottenham received an acceptable bid. 90min revealed at the beginning of August that Spurs were in discussions with Atletico Madrid over a potential exit for Hojbjerg, but a £30m deal to move to the Spanish capital failed to materialise. Hojbjerg has been pushed down the pecking order at Tottenham after Pape Matar Sarr’s emergence in midfield - the 20-year-old Senegalese international is set to be rewarded for his progress with a new contract - and also has Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp to compete with for a first-team place. The Danish international is being offered around, 90min understands, and United are among the clubs to have been contacted. The Red Devils are actively looking to strengthen in central areas and have been working on a deal for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. Progress has been slow in negotiations though, despite Amrabat’s strong desire to join United, and United have also considered making a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, who is out of favour in Bavaria and unlikely to get many opportunities under Thomas Tuchel.

So Bayern Munich have won their second game of the Bundesliga season, with Harry Kane scoring twice and FC Augsburg only managing one. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard continues to baffle fans and the media alike. A shorter episode today compared to previous ones.

In this episode, INNN and Muller_Era discuss the following:

A review of the performance versus FC Augsburg, including a rundown of how each player did.

The excellent performances of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane.

Is Konrad Laimer in trouble after Goretzka’s recent performances?

Why is Harry Kane struggling to get the ball in this system?

The curious performance of Thomas Tuchel’s slooooooow system.

Why we won’t talk about Thomas Muller.

Why is Benjamin Pavard not facing backlash for missing training?

Should Bayern Munich get a replacement for him, or keep him for one more season?

What’s Thomas Tuchel’s role in all this?

Liverpool FC could be getting serious about a pursuit of Atlético Madrid attacker João Félix:

Liverpool are ready to move for Atletico Madrid forward João Félix if they end up losing Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Felix wants out of Madrid:

João Félix’s stance remains the same: he wants Barcelona and he’s waiting for Barça until Friday #FCB https://t.co/SM11urHnNy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

Romelu Lukaku is still with Chelsea FC, but he could be on his way out the door:

Romelu Lukaku has agreed to a wage cut to try and facilitate a loan exit from Chelsea to Roma, 90min understands. After failing to find a permanent buyer for Lukaku, who has rejected multiple approaches from Saudi Arabia throughout the summer, Chelsea have begrudgingly decided to let Lukaku depart on loan once again.

Roma soon emerged as the likeliest landing spot for Lukaku, but the Belgian’s high wages and Chelsea’s refusal to pay a penny towards his earnings away from the club threatened to complicate proceedings.