Joshua Kimmich stresses importance of Bayern Munich having Harry Kane after win over Augsburg

Harry Kane now has three goals from his first two Bundesliga matches for Bayern Munich after his brace in the 3-1 win over FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena. From an aesthetic point of view, it was not the most exciting of wins for Bayern as Augsburg were compact and resolute with their defensive shape, and even created chances of their own in the first half before Bayern broke the deadlock via an own goal.

Regardless of the nature of which Bayern got to the three points, it was a successful homecoming for Kane, adding to his goal tally and being able to do so without too many touches on the ball overall in his 90-minute shift. His mere presence just always poses a threat for Bayern, even when there’s very little space for him to operate in against very congested opposition thirds.

After the match, Joshua Kimmich lauded his new teammate for the way he was able to take his two goals; one coming by virtue of a converted spot kick, and one coming off of the tale end of a lovely bit of worked play from Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies. “He does the second one [goal] in particular really well, a great goal, so it’s very well thought out. I think that’s what he wanted, it was a nice box, well prepared by King and Phonsi, of course,” Kimmich praised of Kane’s finish in the 69th minute that was cleverly lifted over Finn Dahmen from close range on the run (via Tz).

Kane had also explained that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had given him detailed discussions about what it means to be a Bayern player, both and on and off the pitch, also making a point to mention the immense pressure that comes with putting on a Bayern shirt to win titles. This is something that Kane embraces and he brings a lot of experience in that regard from his time with both Tottenham and the England national team, playing on the biggest stages.

Kimmich had only just heard about Rummenigge’s chats with Kane, but nonetheless realizes what a player and personality they now have leading the line at the club. “I’m actually hearing it for the first time. Regardless of the hierarchy, he’s important to us in sport because he scores goals, because he’s a man, because he leads the way. You can see that in our game too. It’s good for us because we know we can give him the ball and then we can catch up. I also believe that he will be good for our attacking wingers, because they will get more space, because of course the defenders will focus on Harry. Accordingly, we have a good interaction with a penalty area striker, with a No. 9 and then also faster wingers who can go deep again,” he explained.