Harry Kane explains why he wanted the challenge of playing for Bayern Munich

In a recent Bild am Sonntag interview with Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Harry Kane spoken openly about why he ultimately decided to make the move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

An English star in his prime leaving the Premier League for Germany is not exactly something football fans see every day.

“I felt it was time for me to take the next step in my career. I wanted this experience, to fight for titles, for the Champions League. Playing for a club as huge as Bayern is an insane challenge. I was thinking less about the league and more about FC Bayern: How can I get better? Bayern is the perfect club for me here,” Kane said.

The Englishman has been a perfect fit wit the Bavarians so far and his move definitely shows that Bayern Munich still have a massive appeal to players, even in the era of oil money.