Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer confident in Sven Ulreich until Manuel Neuer returns

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is pleased that Manuel Neuer is making progress in his comeback.

“We are all happy for Manuel with every step forward. When you’re a footballer, you want to play. A long period of suffering lies behind him, we have been missing him since the beginning of December, for nine months,” said Hainer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Every footballer wants to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible - and Manuel really wants to get back into the FC Bayern goal. He gets all the support he needs. The goal is clear: Manuel should come back as strong as before, then he’d still be one of the best.”

Hainer is not worried about how things will look until then, however, as Sven Ulreich is doing a fantastic job filling in for Neuer so far.

“Until then, Sven Ulreich will replace him. Sven is always there when FC Bayern needs him. We cannot give him enough praise and respect. It’s not the first time he’s had to step in - and he’s always proven he can be relied on,” said Hainer. “He is someone who’s always calm and friendly, even when things get hectic. A great guy. I tell him regularly when we see each other how lucky FC Bayern is to have him.”