Breaking: Germany eliminated from Women’s World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea

The final whistle goes and so do Germany, as they are condemned to elimination from the Women’s World Cup after drawing 1-1 with South Korea.

Where have we seen Germany come up small against South Korea before?

(Do yourself a favor and don’t think about that. The 2018 World Cup should not be expunged from everyone’s memory!)

Germany fell behind after just six minutes thanks to Cho So-hyun’s goal and equalized through Alexandra Popp just before halftime.

The second half came and Germany tried to break through with everything they can, and they did get that as Popp headed in another goal from Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller’s cross, only for it to be chalked off due to Popp being in an offside position.

Many players went down from both teams, as desperation seeped into Germany’s players while coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can only do so much but was unable to get the coveted second goal that would have otherwise sent Germany through on goal difference. Morocco meanwhile beat Colombia 1-0, but both teams advanced to the Round of 16.

This is the first time Germany have failed to qualify for the round of 16 in the team’s history; eight times they qualified before (since the first tournament in 1991 until 2019), the ninth attempt proved elusive.

Want some thoughts on Germany’s World Cup struggles up to this point? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show on Spotify or below: