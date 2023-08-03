Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich says team can leave Asia with “positive feeling” after victory over Liverpool

Bayern Munich capped off its tour of Asia with a scintillating 4-3 win over Liverpool in what was an extremely exciting contest between two high-caliber teams playing at a very competitive level.

“With today’s win, we go home with a positive feeling. We were a bit fresher than in the previous two games. We didn’t start the game well, but we stayed calm and believed in our quality. The quality is great, you could see that in the second half and last 30 minutes,” said Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich, who did not particularly care for some of the questions he was asked in the postgame, is in a key period of his career with the club. There are rumors that he wants to play as a No. 8 and others that he is open to a transfer.