“If Harry Kane goes to Bayern Munich, he will love it” — A pundit thinks it would be a good move (finally)

As Bayern Munich continues its plight to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell star striker Harry Kane, we have been overwhelmed by pundits detailing why the Englishman should stay home.

However, we now have a Scotsman, who thinks Kane will love Bavaria.

“If Harry Kane goes to Bayern Munich, you’d think he’d win three or four trophies. The only thing is that he’d have big boots to fill with the number nine shirt as it’s had ‘McInally’ on it,” said Alan McInally, who played for Bayern Munich from 1989-1993 said with a joke (as provided to Bavarian Football Works by Betfair.com). “If Harry had gone to Man United, I think he’d have broken Alan Shearer’s within 18 months. I don’t think Man United did their job properly when they had the opportunity to get him.”

McInally then talked through his own decision to make the jump to Bavaria.

“I moved to Bayern Munich from Aston Villa when we [Villa] had a good team. I just couldn’t turn down Bayern. It’ll be interesting to see, if that £80m fee is on the table, does he want that move or does he want Alan Shearer’s record,” McInally said. “If Harry Kane goes to Bayern Munich, he will love it. The city is brilliant and the club is globally humungous.”

For what it is worth, Bayern Munich is still the leader in the clubhouse to land Kane — and by a wide margin. Here are the latest odds from Betfair to sign Kane for before September 3rd:

Bayern Munich: 1/2

Stay with Tottenham: 7/4

Manchester United: 11/1

