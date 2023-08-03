Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig to hold secret scrimmage; Leroy Sané won’t make FC Barcelona move; Transfer updates on Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City, Pedri to PSG (!?), Marco Verratti to Al Hilal; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will participate in a closed scrimmage on the day after the DFL-Supercup, which will not have any broadcast or media presence.

The clubs have agreed to set up a match that will benefit the players who do not get a chance to feature much in the Supercup according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern and Leipzig will play each other in a friendly at the FC Bayern Campus on August 13, just one day after the Super Cup between the two sides. FCB & RBL want to use the friendly to give game time for the players who won’t play at the Super Cup. The game will be behind closed doors: no fans and no coverage of any form.

This is....an awesome idea. Both clubs could use the extra match time to take a closer look at players on the roster who have not had much of a chance to feature in the preseason. For both teams, it is an opportunity to assess both youngster and veterans and make some final determinations on who should stay, who should be sold, and who can take a loan assignment.

This is absolutely a great thing for both Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Regardless of what FC Barcelona might want, Leroy Sané could not care less about a potential move to Catalonia:

Leroy Sané is not interested to become the replacement of Ousmane Dembélé at Barcelona. Sané decided that he will play this Season for FC Bayern and decide in summer 2024 his Future — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 1, 2023

Sané seems to be comfortable playing under Thomas Tuchel and is part of a very formidable trio with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the wing for Bayern Munich. If Sané can avoid the prolonged slumps that fans have become accustomed to seeing, the Germany international could be poised for a big season.

Ah...back from vacation and (somehow) completely worn down!

Hell with that, though, it is time to rap about Bayern Munich and all of the craziness that has been going on with the club. Let’s take a look at what is going on in this episode:

Some thoughts on why Bayern Munich really might be in the final hours of life without a world class No. 9. A deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry appears to be in play.

Why there is no way Bayern Munich should be looking to spend any significant cash on a back-up goalkeeper — even if there are some red flags being raised with Manuel Neuer’s recovery.

Exploring the potential sale of Sadio Mané, the rumors about Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry being available...and how that could all mean that Bayern Munich is looking at another big purchase this summer (even if this dolt if content to ride it out with Sané and Gnabry.

This is going to be a very Fabrizio Romano-heavy section of the Schmankerl. Manchester City looks like it has nailed down RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol:

Manchester City and Leipzig are ironing out final details of agreement for Joško Gvardiol deal — to be signed by end of the week #MCFC



Player to have medical on Friday, if all goes to plan.



Deal in place for €90m fee, Gvardiol set to become the most expensive CB ever. pic.twitter.com/DWO1s0QLD7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé appears to be headed to Paris Saint-Germain and his soon-to-be ex-boss Xavi thinks that things got...personal:

Xavi: “I asked Dembélé the real reason behind this choice to join PSG, he was happy here… well, he didn’t answer in clear way”. ⚠️



“Probably it’s personal reason so”, told @tv3cat. pic.twitter.com/nMFf2Felfl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

The preseason has not been so kind to Bayern Munich just yet.

Similarly, the World Cup served up a gut punch to Germany in the form of a stunning defeat at the hands of Colombia (The Revenge of James Rodriguez?).

With Harry Kane’s pursuit ongoing and Manuel Neuer still trying to get into form, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bayern Munich — and let’s not think about Germany being in an elimination match against South Korea (where have we seen this before?).

Needless to say, we have plenty to chat about, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the BFW Flagship Show:

Germany’s shocking defeat and why there might be organizational issues with development at the DFB.

A quick update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane.

Dayot Upamecano could find himself on the bench for Thomas Tuchel.

Why the preseason is a little concerning — even if the results do not mean a damned thing.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti looks like he could be the next player heading to the Middle East:

Zero minutes for Marco Verratti today vs Inter. One more time, very clear that he has already agreed terms with Al Hilal but no agreement between clubs.



PSG could look at different solutions for Verratti as Al Khelaifi wants more than €30m fee. pic.twitter.com/oYo2XX3Y0V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

FC Barcelona midfielder Pedri was loosely linked to PSG and the youngster did not want anyone to get the wrong idea about his status in Catalonia:

Pedri on PSG links: “It would take lot of things to take me out of Barça. Rumours don't interest me, I want Barça”.



“I will stay here for many more years, at my dream club — my goal is to become a captain and play at the new Spotify Camp Nou”, told @LaVanguardia. pic.twitter.com/s5pmpYjlUH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2023

Chelsea FC’s Romelu Lukaku looks set for a move to Juventus: