Matthijs de Ligt lauds Bayern Munich teammate Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich has an absolutely stacked stable of center-backs.

Observers can read up and down the depth chart and see supreme talent in the top four slots (Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae), along with pretty-darned good fifth option in versatile Croatian Josip Stanišić.

Some will point out that Pavard could be leaving the club, but De Ligt is ecstatic that the Frenchman remains part of the team.

“He’s a very good player, a reliable defender. You want to have such a player in the team. He didn’t show any signs that he doesn’t want to be here. I’m happy he’s still here,” said De Ligt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Pavard’s future is...cloudy. The Frenchman talked openly about leaving, but this summer has not been as fruitful with offers as he might have liked. If Pavard changed course and wanted to stay with Bayern Munich, it is expected that the club would be eager to keep the 27-year-old.