Thomas Tuchel thinks Bayern Munich has six capable wingers

You’re a winger! And you’re a winger! And you’re a winger!

When Sadio Mané left town for Al-Nassr, there was some thought that Bayern Munich might need some help on the wing.

Thomas Tuchel would respectfully disagree with that assertion as the boss feels that the squad has more than enough depth on the offensive flanks.

“Serge (Gnabry), Leroy (Sané), and Kingsley (Coman) have shown how valuable they are for FC Bayern. They’re working hard for the team. We have a lot of options, Mathys Tel, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting can also play there. We are not short of wingers,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There are a couple of key notes from that statement:

  • After months of speculation, Tuchel could potentially use Musiala on the wing, which would help the manager get Thomas Muller into the mix more often.
  • Tel could start to be developed for a role at winger.
  • Choupo-Moting is going to be a jack-of-all-trades attacking supersub.

In addition, should the club change course and seek to replace the roster spot vacated by Mané, there are a couple of options said to be available on the transfer market, including Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who has been a long-term target of the Bavarians.

