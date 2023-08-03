 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Check out our Postgame Podcast after Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Liverpool

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel thinks keeping Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich would be just fine

Could Benjamin Pavard stay with Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Kawasaki Frontale v Bayern Muenchen - Preseason Friendly Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

One of the big stories of this summer has been the expected transfer of Benjamin Pavard away from Bayern Munich.

When asked about Pavard’s future with the club, manager Thomas Tuchel was extremely at ease about the situation. It has been said that the coach is a big fan of the versatile Frenchman and it seems as if Tuchel is content to ride into the season with Pavard as an option on the backline.

“I’m pretty relaxed. The situation is not as clear as you said. It’s kind of the story, but not exactly. We’re waiting, he’s a very reliable defender. We’ll treat him as if he has a 10-yr contract,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, most Bayern Munich fans would rather see Pavard be sold this summer than walk away from free. In fact, it seems as if there is a strong fear about Pavard pulling an “Alaba.”

More likely, however, is that some club is going to realize its defenders just are not up to snuff at some point this month (maybe that team will be Bayern Munich) and Pavard will become a very popular figure.

Pavard has already been linked to Juventus, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 589 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works