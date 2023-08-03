Thomas Tuchel thinks keeping Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich would be just fine

One of the big stories of this summer has been the expected transfer of Benjamin Pavard away from Bayern Munich.

When asked about Pavard’s future with the club, manager Thomas Tuchel was extremely at ease about the situation. It has been said that the coach is a big fan of the versatile Frenchman and it seems as if Tuchel is content to ride into the season with Pavard as an option on the backline.

“I’m pretty relaxed. The situation is not as clear as you said. It’s kind of the story, but not exactly. We’re waiting, he’s a very reliable defender. We’ll treat him as if he has a 10-yr contract,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, most Bayern Munich fans would rather see Pavard be sold this summer than walk away from free. In fact, it seems as if there is a strong fear about Pavard pulling an “Alaba.”

More likely, however, is that some club is going to realize its defenders just are not up to snuff at some point this month (maybe that team will be Bayern Munich) and Pavard will become a very popular figure.

Pavard has already been linked to Juventus, Manchester City, and Manchester United.