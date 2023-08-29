 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich toying with idea of bringing in Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier

Bayern Munich has plenty of options to replace Benjamin Pavard.

By CSmith1919
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

As Bayern Munich frantically scrambles to find a replacement for Benjamin Pavard, yet another name has emerged from the darkness into the light as a transfer candidate — Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier.

Like Pavard, Dier is versatile. The 29-year-old can play as a center-back, a right-back, and as a defensive midfielder.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Dier is, indeed, a hot topic internally at Bayern Munich:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

❗️Excl. News Eric #Dier: Understand that he was offered to #FCBayern again and again in the last days!

➡️ A transfer possibility of the 29 y/o was discussed internally as he can play as a center back and in defensive midfield.

The topic is STILL in the transfer board of FC Bayern. #COYS

If that was not enough, Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler are backing up Plettenberg’s report:

In his career, Dier has moved all over, but has played most of the time as a center-back, but has racked up appearances at other spots on the field as well. A breakdown of his appearances by position (per Transfermarkt) is below:

  • Center-back: 222 games
  • Defensive midfield: 144 games
  • Right-back: 28 games
  • Left-back: 5 games
  • Central midfield: 4 games

If you wanted a little background on Dier’s unique ability to assess danger and react quickly...check this out from our archives.

