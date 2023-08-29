Report: Bayern Munich toying with idea of bringing in Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier

As Bayern Munich frantically scrambles to find a replacement for Benjamin Pavard, yet another name has emerged from the darkness into the light as a transfer candidate — Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier.
Like Pavard, Dier is versatile. The 29-year-old can play as a center-back, a right-back, and as a defensive midfielder.
Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that Dier is, indeed, a hot topic internally at Bayern Munich:
❗️Excl. News Eric #Dier: Understand that he was offered to #FCBayern again and again in the last days!— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 29, 2023
➡️ A transfer possibility of the 29 y/o was discussed internally as he can play as a center back and in defensive midfield.
The topic is STILL in the transfer board of FC… pic.twitter.com/DEATbKvyJO
If that was not enough, Tz journalists Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler are backing up Plettenberg’s report:
Bayern are in concrete considerations over a potential deal for Tottenham defender Eric Dier [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp]— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2023
In his career, Dier has moved all over, but has played most of the time as a center-back, but has racked up appearances at other spots on the field as well. A breakdown of his appearances by position (per Transfermarkt) is below:
- Center-back: 222 games
- Defensive midfield: 144 games
- Right-back: 28 games
- Left-back: 5 games
- Central midfield: 4 games
If you wanted a little background on Dier’s unique ability to assess danger and react quickly...check this out from our archives.
