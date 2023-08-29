 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich has begun the process of signing Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord

Pavardone deal, here we go!

By R.I.P. London Teams and CSmith1919
Feyenoord v Almere City FC - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are now moving ahead in their quest to replace Benjamin Pavard. The Bavarians have sent Pavard to Italy for his medical check before he officially joins Inter Milan. With that sorted, Bayern have now sauntered towards Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida who is a player they have shortlisted for the right-back role.

The Rekordmeister are also looking at Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea FC as another option for the spot that Pavard will vacate. Geertruida has the edge over Chalobah because Bayern are looking for someone who can play center-back and right-back (Pavard played both positions).

The funds that Bayern will receive from Inter for the Pavard transfer has opened the door, paved the way, whatever you want to call it, for the road to Geertruida. Of course, Bayern could just throw in Konrad Laimer at RB as a worst-case scenario, but it need not be that way if this transfer is successful.

—RIPLT

As far as Bayern Munich’s potential pursuit of Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah goes, there are conflicting reports floating around.

Football Insider is reporting that a deal is done:

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah is undergoing a medical at Bayern Munich on Tuesday (29 August), sources have told Football Insider.

The Bundesliga giants have agreed a deal with the Blues and are poised to sign Chalobah on an initial loan with an option to buy.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talk of a medical for Chaloah at Bayern is premature:

— C.Smith

