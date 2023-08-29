Bayern Munich has begun the process of signing Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord

Bayern Munich are now moving ahead in their quest to replace Benjamin Pavard. The Bavarians have sent Pavard to Italy for his medical check before he officially joins Inter Milan. With that sorted, Bayern have now sauntered towards Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida who is a player they have shortlisted for the right-back role.

❗Bayern are now working on signing Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/6hLOD3YzoZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2023

The Rekordmeister are also looking at Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea FC as another option for the spot that Pavard will vacate. Geertruida has the edge over Chalobah because Bayern are looking for someone who can play center-back and right-back (Pavard played both positions).

The funds that Bayern will receive from Inter for the Pavard transfer has opened the door, paved the way, whatever you want to call it, for the road to Geertruida. Of course, Bayern could just throw in Konrad Laimer at RB as a worst-case scenario, but it need not be that way if this transfer is successful.

—RIPLT

As far as Bayern Munich’s potential pursuit of Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah goes, there are conflicting reports floating around.

Football Insider is reporting that a deal is done:

Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah is undergoing a medical at Bayern Munich on Tuesday (29 August), sources have told Football Insider. The Bundesliga giants have agreed a deal with the Blues and are poised to sign Chalobah on an initial loan with an option to buy.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that talk of a medical for Chaloah at Bayern is premature:

Told stories about Trevoh Chalobah now undergoing medical tests at Bayern are wide of mark. No medical in London or Munich as of now. ❌



Negotiations between Bayern & Chelsea took place — #CFC insist on permanent deal or no way.



In any case, Pavard will 100% join Inter. pic.twitter.com/DguhVqvUtj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

— C.Smith