Manchester United want up to £40 million from Bayern Munich for Scott McTominay

Squeezing out as much as we can from Silly Season

By R.I.P. London Teams
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reached a point where they are inquiring about Scott McTominay. The Manchester United midfielder is wanted by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (as he is with every other player these days), but the Mancunians want a fee for their towering Scottish player. How much? A maximum of £40 million:

Bayern are keen to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United, either on loan or permanently. Thomas Tuchel, in particular, wants the Scottish midfielder. United want £35-40m (€41-47m), too expensive for Bayern. The English club would be willing to negotiate and have identified Pierre-Emile Højbjerg as a potential replacement.

– Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This would be the worst option that Bayern have in their search for a No. 6 because McTominay is a fringe player that has not impressed when given the chance. Rumors are that Liverpool FC are making a late charge for Ryan Gravenberch, who had been saying for months on end that he wants out. At this point, Bayern are better off keeping the Dutchman.

