Report: Bayern Munich makes shocking inquiry on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

According to a report from 90Min.com, in the midst of discussions between Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC for defender Trevoh Chalobah, the Bavarians lobbed an inquiry to Chelsea on Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, a 23-year-old central midfielder, piqued the interested of Bayern Munich, but an acquisition would be a longshot at this stage:

Talks are now continuing between the two sides. During their contact, 90min can also reveal that Bayern have additionally asked about the availability of England midfielder Conor Gallagher. However, Gallagher, who was a player whose future at Chelsea was up in the air, looks set to remain at Stamford Bridge. Despite the expensive captures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be very happy with Gallagher’s progress and now sees him as an important part of the squad going forward. 90min understands that Chelsea actually plan to open talks with Gallagher and his representatives about a new contract once the transfer window has closed. The player’s current deal expires in 2025 and the Blues want all of their first-team secured on long-term commitments.

Somehow, some way, Bayern Munich still has a lot of irons in the fire — even at this late time of the transfer window.