 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! A special edition episode featuring both a detailed match review as well as discussion about Bayern Munich in general! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich makes shocking inquiry on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Is there another Chelsea player on Thomas Tuchel’s radar?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Chelsea FC v Luton Town - Premier League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

According to a report from 90Min.com, in the midst of discussions between Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC for defender Trevoh Chalobah, the Bavarians lobbed an inquiry to Chelsea on Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, a 23-year-old central midfielder, piqued the interested of Bayern Munich, but an acquisition would be a longshot at this stage:

Talks are now continuing between the two sides. During their contact, 90min can also reveal that Bayern have additionally asked about the availability of England midfielder Conor Gallagher. However, Gallagher, who was a player whose future at Chelsea was up in the air, looks set to remain at Stamford Bridge. Despite the expensive captures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be very happy with Gallagher’s progress and now sees him as an important part of the squad going forward.

90min understands that Chelsea actually plan to open talks with Gallagher and his representatives about a new contract once the transfer window has closed. The player’s current deal expires in 2025 and the Blues want all of their first-team secured on long-term commitments.

Somehow, some way, Bayern Munich still has a lot of irons in the fire — even at this late time of the transfer window.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 801 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works