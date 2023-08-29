The Final Countdown: Inter Milan sets deadline for deal with Bayern Munich on Benjamin Pavard

Inter Milan has had enough.

Benjamin Pavard has had enough.

Bayern Munich is...well, taking its sweet, old time.

With just days left in the summer transfer window, Inter Milan has set a deadline of 15:00 CEST (9:00AM EDT) for a deal with Bayern Munich to get done for Benjamin Pavard per Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta called Jan-Christian Dreesen yesterday to let him know that they needed a decision by 15:00 today. Pini Zahavi is playing the role of an intermediary between the two clubs in the background. Bayern want to clarify the right-back position before giving Pavard the green light to leave - either by signing a replacement (Chalobah/Bella-Kotchap) or deciding to rely on Konrad Laimer as backup for Mazraoui. In that case, the club would have to sign a new No. 6.

Here is another nugget from the report by Falk and Altschäffl:

Chelsea would only agree to a loan deal for Trevoh Chalobah if it includes an obligation to buy.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Chalobah and Bella-Kotchap was backed up by a report from Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg:

Trevoh #Chalobah is still the main priority for FC Bayern as always reported in the last days! #CFC ➡️ Bayern is working on an agreement with Chelsea as the player wants to join Bayern and has already talked to Tuchel ✔️ ➡️ If the Chalobah deal would fail, Bella-Kotchap is the top alternative as there are also talks between the clubs. ➡️ Chalobah & Bella-Kotchap, revealed and now in crucial stages! Decision expected today as @Inter has set a deadline for Pavard at 15:00.

Plettenberg offered more insight into the Bella-Kotchap situation as well:

⚠️ FC Bayern is still in the race for Armel Bella-Kotchap as revealed! ➡️ At this stage it’s a decision between #Chalobah and Bella-Kotchap! #CFC Bayern in talks and negotiations with Southampton today (loan)! #BVB is also pushing for the 21 y/o and has increased their offer (loan with an obligation to buy). Bayern in the pole position for ABK ✔️

Nizaar Kinsella from The Evening Standard also had this information (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern remain keen on signing Trevoh Chalobah despite having an initial loan bid rejected. Thomas Tuchel has sounded out his former defender, who is keen on the move, but Chelsea are only interested in a permanent sale. Chelsea have set a £50 million (€58m) asking price for Chalobah, which has so far deterred suitors.

Got all of that? Stay tuned...