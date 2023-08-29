Mathys Tel — Bayern Munich’s next superstar?

Mathys Tel was a bit of a surprising transfer when Bayern Munich purchased him from Rennes for 20 million euros. He was a promising player, no doubt, but it doesn’t really align with Bayern Munich’s history of transfers. Signing an extremely young talent who is relatively unproven is very uncommon for the Bavarians, especially for that price. Mathys Tel is looking like a great investment though.

The French forward is getting more and more recognition from fans, media, and especially teammates. Tel put together some great pre-season performances, and while he struggled in the Supercup against Leipzig, he has been very sharp otherwise.

Mathys Tel is getting more and more appreciation within the team. Some of his teammates were impressed with his performances during pre-season, especially physically. The internal opinion is that Tel has recently made important progress both from a physical and footballing point… pic.twitter.com/oDOoNT4xl5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Tel has clearly made some big strides and while he probably won’t take the striker role from Harry Kane anytime soon, we should expect big things in the future. Since Musiala’s incredible rise, Bayern fans haven’t seen such a promising youngster in red.

Tel’s transfer could be most similarly compared to the transfer of Alphonso Davies, from MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps. A highly promising talent but had only proved himself in the MLS. No one could have predicted Davies astronomic rise in the 2019/20 season, but it just shows that Bayern Munich will need to continue to make these types of investments to stay on top of Europe. Especially, if the club wants to compete with the likes of Real Madrid without a billion-dollar loss every year.

The only issue is whether there is enough space for another forward in an already packed and talented offensive group.