Daily Schmankerl: Is Bayern Munich making a move for Villarreal’s Juan Foyth?; Josip Stanišić in line for more playing time at Bayer Leverkusen; João Cancelo leaving Manchester City for FC Barcelona; Ryan Gravenberch’s future still in flux; and MORE!

As the back-and-forth continues on whether or not Bayern Munich needs a defensive midfielder during this transfer window, now the club has been linked to Villarreal star Juan Foyth.

The interest in Foyth is not new, but a major obstacle could be his release clause, which is rumored to be in the €40 million to €60 million range:

Juan Foyth was briefly discussed recently as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard. More than a year ago, Neppe and Salihamidžić had enquired about the Argentine after his performance against Bayern in the Champions League. However, with a release clause of well over €40m, Bayern are unwilling to pay that for a player who may only be a backup.

It would seem very unlikely that Bayern Munich would want to spend that much on a position that some members of the supervisory board think is not needed. Can Thomas Tuchel work those other important figures over between now and the end of the summer transfer window?

For that much money? Probably not.

Could Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić be headed for a bigger role with Bayer Leverkusen?

Maybe. Chelsea FC might make a late run at a player it has admired for quite a while — Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong:

Chelsea have identified Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as a possible replacement for the injured Reece James and are ready to launch a bid for the £30m-rated defender before the end of the week.

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wants more playing time and both Manchester United and Liverpool FC seem willing to offer the young Dutchman just that.

The problem has been Bayern Munich’s willingness to sell the 21-year-old, but things still could go down before the end of the transfer window:

Manchester United and Liverpool are in contact with Ryan Gravenberch's camp over a potential last-minute move, depending on Bayern's decision [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/POK2IxwFis — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg believes that Liverpool could get very serious before the window ends:

Full text of the tweet is available here:

❗️Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan #Gravenberch in the next days! #LFC ➡️ Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel. ➡️ Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not been informed of a potential swap deal so far. Gravenberch, one to watch until Deadline Day

Inter Milan could be sweating with how long its potential deal with Bayern Munich for Benjamin Pavard is taking, so the Serie A power is looking at contingency plans:

Inter are still trying to sign Pavard from Bayern. However, with the Bavarians not yet having green lit the transfer, the doubts are mounting as to whether the Nerazzurri will be able to get a deal over the line before the transfer window slams shut. Therefore, Inter are also looking at alternatives to the Frenchman. And according to the Corriere, the Nerazzurri have three names in particular in mind as possible alternative signings to Pavard. Inter Milan have Giorgio Scalvini, Perr Schuurs, and Japhet Tanganga on their shortlist of backup targets to Benjamin Pavard. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who detail the Nerazzurri’s strategy to sign a defender at the last minute in the event that they cannot sign the Bayern Munich man.

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is working to get a loan deal secured before it will sell Pavard:

Ideally, Bayern want to sign Benjamin Pavard’s replacement on loan with an option to buy. Trevoh Chalobah and Pierre Kalulu are the names being considered at the moment. Both players are said to be open to a move to Munich. Bayern are in contact with the representatives of both players, but in the end it depends on whether their clubs would agree to a loan move with buy option.

Finally, Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio offered his own account of the situation and indicated that Inter Milan is, indeed, getting antsy:

Inter won't wait much longer for Benjamin Pavard. The Italians have set a final deadline of tomorrow at 15:00 to finalize a deal. Otherwise, they would move on to other targets. Agents are working on unblocking the negotiations with Bayern [@DiMarzio] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

So Bayern Munich have won their second game of the Bundesliga season, with Harry Kane scoring twice and FC Augsburg only managing one. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard continues to baffle fans and the media alike. A shorter episode today compared to previous ones.

In this episode, INNN and Muller_Era discuss the following:

A review of the performance versus FC Augsburg, including a rundown of how each player did.

The excellent performances of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sané.

Is Konrad Laimer in trouble after Goretzka’s recent performances?

Why is Harry Kane struggling to get the ball in this system?

The curious performance of Thomas Tuchel’s slooooooow system.

Why we won’t talk about Thomas Müller.

Why is Benjamin Pavard not facing backlash for missing training?

Should Bayern Munich get a replacement for him, or keep him for one more season?

What’s Thomas Tuchel’s role in all this?

Paris Saint-Germain is still looking to unload Hugo Ekitiké as part of a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani:

PSG have offered €80m (£68.7m) for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, with Hugo Ekitiké potentially moving in the opposite direction for €20m (£17.2m).

Eintracht Frankfurt, however, is having none of it:

PSG won’t pay €100m. A new offer is in preparation. Key factor for… pic.twitter.com/wApGz5IEGb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2023

@Eintracht won’t accept the new offer of €80m - #PSG informed! ➡️ But negotiations ongoing. Kolo Muani is pushing for the move ➡️ Both clubs want to find a solution ➡️ Next 48 hours will be crucial. PSG won’t pay €100m. A new offer is in preparation. Key factor for #SGE: Hugo #Ekitike and more than €80m!

Former Bayern Munich defender João Cancelo looks like he will be leaving Manchester City for a loan stint with FC Barcelona: