Training Update: Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer and Benjamin Pavard return to team training; Jamal Musiala is running

The squad is getting back together.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München and Paulaner Photo Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is now back at team training and working out with Sven Ulreich and newcomer Daniel Peretz.

While it is still unclear as to when Neuer will formally be ready for game action, returning to team training is a massive first step for the veteran, who is looking to fight back from an injury sustained while skiing last winter:

Below is some footage of Neuer working with his fellow goalkeepers:

Also back with the team for training was defender Benjamin Pavard, who had been battling with “back pain” and “nausea”, which caused him to miss training from Wednesday through Sunday’s match vs. FC Augsburg:

While he did not join the team training, Jamal Musiala made strides into his own return from a hamstring injury by doing some jogging and light running:

Later, some footage emerged of Musiala lightly jogging on the grounds of Säbener Straße:

Musiala’s return is being planned for after the international break:

Some good news to start the week is always welcome, eh?

