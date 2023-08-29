Training Update: Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer and Benjamin Pavard return to team training; Jamal Musiala is running

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is now back at team training and working out with Sven Ulreich and newcomer Daniel Peretz.

While it is still unclear as to when Neuer will formally be ready for game action, returning to team training is a massive first step for the veteran, who is looking to fight back from an injury sustained while skiing last winter:

Good news from Säbener Straße: Manuel Neuer is back in team training for the first time since his skiing accident last year [@BILD_Bayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Below is some footage of Neuer working with his fellow goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer in team training alongside Daniel Peretz and Ritzy Hülsmann [ @vcatalina96]pic.twitter.com/LxB0bhTVlx — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Also back with the team for training was defender Benjamin Pavard, who had been battling with “back pain” and “nausea”, which caused him to miss training from Wednesday through Sunday’s match vs. FC Augsburg:

Benjamin Pavard has resumed team training today. Still no green light to leave the club [@BILD_Bayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

While he did not join the team training, Jamal Musiala made strides into his own return from a hamstring injury by doing some jogging and light running:

Jamal Musiala has resumed running training on the pitch [@BILD_Bayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Later, some footage emerged of Musiala lightly jogging on the grounds of Säbener Straße:

Jamal Musiala back on the pitch [ @vcatalina96]pic.twitter.com/mxeaK2VG5A — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Musiala’s return is being planned for after the international break:

Jamal Musiala will miss Saturday's game against Gladbach. His comeback is planned for the game against Bayer Leverkusen after the international break [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/1Gny9RKSuF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2023

Some good news to start the week is always welcome, eh?