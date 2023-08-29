Bavarian Loan Works: Alexander Nübel concedes five, Josip Stanišić makes his Bayer debut

While Bayern Munich are off to a great start so far in the Bundesliga season, this week did not go great for many of the Bayern loanees. Alexander Nübel was peppered in goal for Stuttgart, Hyun-ju Lee received two yellows in the first half, and others had to play with their team down a man. The majority of loanees did not see any playing time — including Malik Tillman, who has not made his debut for PSV. Perhaps the only bright side among the loanees was Josip Stanišić’s debut for Bayern Leverkusen, although they had the match won long before he came on.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

After two high-scoring shutouts to start Nübel’s time at Stuttgart, their Friday match looked to be going the same way. Through the first half in Leipzig, Stuttgart was up 1-0 and Nübel was not bothered much in goal. Then the wheels fell off for Stuttgart and Leipzig ran away to a 5-1 win, scoring all five goals in the second half. On the day Nübel still had six saves, but was also credited with an error leading to one of the five goals.

Stuttgart will host SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić made his debut for Leverkusen when he came into the match in the 81st minute with his team up 3-0 against Gladbach. He only recorded eight touches in the nine minutes, but completed 100% of his passes during that short time on the field. He also recorded a recovery and a completed pass into the final third.

Leverkusen will host Darmstadt on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman was on the bench for PSV’s Champions League qualifier in Scotland against Rangers, but did not make it onto the pitch for the 2-2 draw against his former team.

PSV did not play this weekend due to the Champions League playoffs. They will have the return fixture with Rangers in Eindhoven on Wednesday. Winner will go to the Champions League Group Stage and the loser will play in the Europa League.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Shenk was on the bench for Münster’s 1-0 loss on the road to RW Essen, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Münster will host Waldhof Manheim on Saturday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was on the bench for Madgeburg’s 0-0 draw at St. Pauli, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Magdeburg will host Hertha BSC on Saturday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden’s match on the road to 1. FC Nürnberg, but only played for 40 minutes before getting a second yellow card for a bad foul. Overall, his stats were nothing to write home about — other than a perfect 13/13 passes completed. Incidentally, Nürnberg was already down a man before Lee received his first yellow. Both teams went into the locker room down a man deadlocked at 0-0. Wiesbaden struck first, but Nürnberg came from behind to win it 2-1.

Wiesbaden will host Schalke on Friday, but Lee will likely miss the match against his fellow Bayern loanee due to suspension.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi did not start, but came on at halftime as part of a double substitution with his team down a man and a goal against Holstein Kiel. With only ten men Schalke were not able to get Kabadayi the ball much. He only had 19 touches, but did not take advantage of them — only getting three shots off, none of which were on target. Unfortunately, Kabadayi was not able to get his team back on track and they ended up falling 2-0 at home.

As mentioned, Schalke will travel to take on Wiesbaden on Saturday.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold was on the bench for Karlsruher SC’s 2-0 home win against Eintracht Braunschweig, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Karlsruher will travel to take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan form the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the 18-man gameday squad for Ulm’s 1-1 draw at MSV Duisburg.

Ulm will host VfB Lübeck on Saturday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was not in the 18-man gameday squad for Homburg’s 2-2 draw against Lehnerz on Saturday.

Homburg will host Schott Mainz on Tuesday and then will travel to face Bahlinger SC on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

Torben Rhein is the only player on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau and played 79 minutes for them. He had five passes into the attacking third and created a chance for his teammates to shoot, but could not help his teammates find the back of the net. He was also poor with crosses, missing his target each of the six times he tried. In the end, Lustenau lost 3-0 to Altach.

Lustenau will travel to face LASK on Sunday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are two players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze and Shaoziyang Liu.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the 18-man squad for Admira’s 3-1 home win against Amstetten.

Admira will host Sturm Graz II on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu has played a total of four matches for SV Ried’s second team playing one of Austria’s Regionalligas. The last two matches that he played were unfortunately losses — a 3-4 home loss to St. Anna and a 1-2 loss at Steyr. Not much else is easily accessible about his outings, but at least he is playing!

Ried II will next play Union Gurten on Saturday, while the first team will travel to face Grazer AK on Friday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek did not appear in the 18-man squad for St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw against FC Zurich on Saturday.

St. Gallen will host Lausanne on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started on the bench for Wigan’s home match, but had his number called in just the 27th minute after one of his teammates received a red card. Unfortunately the change couldn’t be made quickly enough, so he went in not just down a man, but also down a goal. Morrison was very busy in the midfield, completing 93% of his 71 passes and recording four clearances — all with his head — one interception, and seven recoveries. He also managed to get a shot off. Unfortunately his efforts were to no avail, and Wigan fell 2-0 to Barnsley.

Wigan Athletic will travel to face Blackpool on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started and played for 77 minutes for Queen’s Park on the road to Patrick Thistle. He did not record any significant stat in this match, and Queen’s Park fell for the first time this season by a score of 3-1. Even with the loss, they still remain top of Scotland's second division.

Queen’s Park will travel to face Raith Rovers on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The women’s teams continue to prepare for the upcoming season. Here is a preview of what is to come:

The first competitive matches for Frauen-Bundesliga teams will be in the second round of the Frauen-DFB-Pokal and will take place between September 9-11. The Frauen-Bundesliga will start the next week.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Karolina Lea Vihamsdottir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen’s first Pokal match will be on September 9th on the road against second-division SV Meppen. Their first league match will be on September 17 on the road against VfL Wolfsburg.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Köln will open up their Pokal season in Berlin against fourth-division SFC Stern. Their first league match will be at home against newly-promoted RB Leipzig.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Leipzig will open up their Pokal campaign on the road against FSV Gütersloh 2009 of the second division. Their inaugural top flight match will be on the road to 1. FC Köln.