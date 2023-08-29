Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane marvels at Bundesliga atmosphere

As Bayern Munich star Harry Kane settles into his new digs, he has been struck by the incredible football atmosphere of the Bundesliga.

In a recent Bild am Sonntag interview with Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane reflected back on his first thoughts when seeing how raucous the crowd was at Werder Bremen for his Bundesliga debut.

“The atmosphere in Bremen was incredible, very different from England and the Premier League. It was a league game, but it felt like a big European night, like a Champions League game. The match was a high-paced game. Bremen played man-to-man, aggressively with the defensive line pushed forward. There were also many counterattacks,” Kane said. “There are few teams in the Premier League that act like that. But what was really impressive was the high tempo and the atmosphere. I have to adapt to it. But I feel like I can compete in any league, in any country. It’s amazing to add this experience to my resume.”

Kane has been a natural fit within the league and with Bayern Munich as well. As it stands, this looks like the perfect transfer for all parties involved.