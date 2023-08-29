 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leon Goretzka on what Harry Kane has brought to the Bayern Munich dressing room

An instant lift for an already strong team.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

How big of an impact has Harry Kane made for Bayern Munich already? The former Tottenham Hotspur striker already has his name in direct goal involvements (goals and assists) to four of Bayern’s first seven Bundesliga goals of the season — and just his presence has been a visible lift for the Bavarians.

“He’s a world-class footballer and a great guy,” said veteran Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka after Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Augsburg (via @iMiaSanMia). “You can notice his aura in the dressing room, he’s helping us a lot.”

Goretzka was one of the first players on the scene after Kane’s 69th minute goal from open play capped the scoring for the Bavarians, wrapping up the England captain in a tight embrace.

Kane is making himself right at home, it seems. The vibes are strong in Munich, and players like Goretzka have enjoyed terrific early season performances.

