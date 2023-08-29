 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich beat out a host of European clubs for Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

And Bayern have crossed the finish line first!

UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Teams Jerseys Shoot Photo by Kristian Skeie - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich can now rest easy because they have just gone out and signed a goalkeeper in the form of Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. The 23-year-old will join the Bavarians on a deal until 2028; this is a move which should strengthen the Rekordmeister’s goalkeeping position. A bunch of European clubs showed some interest in the Israeil-German number 1, but Bayern ultimately won the race for the young man’s signature:

Union Berlin, Anderlecht of Belgium, Portugal’s Braga and a few French clubs were all interested in him this summer. RB Leipzig had made previous enquiries. Once Bayern came calling, his mind was made up, however, because of their number one man between the sticks.

This shows the massive pull Bayern have right now. The Bavarians have convinced one of Serie A’s best defenders (Kim Min-jae from Napoli), a player from a rival team (Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund and Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig), and England’s captain/biggest star (Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur) to move to the biggest club in Germany. A good transfer window.

