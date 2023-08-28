 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich to loan out Gabriel Vidović to Dinamo Zagreb with option to buy

Minutes in Munich are hard to come by, ask Ryan Gravenberch

By R.I.P. London Teams
VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is a team full of superstars and it is always going to be a tall order trying to break into the first team. Players get loaned out if they cannot do it, and that is what Gabriel Vidović is going to do. The Croatian-German will join Dinamo Zagreb on a loan deal with an option to buy for four million euros, but Bayern have managed to secure a buy-back clause:

Gabriel Vidović is set to join Dinamo Zagreb on loan with an option to buy of around €4m. Bayern will have a buy-back clause

– Luca Bendoni as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg reports that the move is close to materializing, while also revealing the exact price of the buy-back clause:

This will be Vidović’s second loan assignment after spending last season with Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he tallied four goals in 25 outings for the Eastern Dutch club. Lots of Bayern youth players are either being sold or loaned to get minutes, time will tell if these youngsters become a mainstay with the senior team.

