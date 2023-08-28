Report: Bayern Munich ramping up pursuit of Manchester United’s Scott McTominay

Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Manchester United defensive midfielder Scott McTominay is sparking up even higher per a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Moreover, Thomas Tuchel is supporting the potential move — which could be a straight transfer or a loan swap involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (as previously reported):

Bayern board is currently checking how Scott McTominay’s transfer could be implemented. Thomas Tuchel is a supporter of the move. McTominay is currently the favourite in Bayern’s search for a defensive midfielder. Bayern bosses are working on a deal with Manchester United and the player’s agents.

The need for a defensive midfielder is still one of the more debated topics among the fan base and even internally, as the supervisory board reportedly does not see the need for a player with that profile as much as the manager does.

For now, though, McTominay could be the leader in the clubhouse for the Bavarians if a move happens.

What do you think about this potential transfer?