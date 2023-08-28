Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen comments on Thomas Tuchel’s desire for a holding midfielder

Bayern Munich’s midfield has been marred by the lack of a proper holding number 6 profile since the departures of Spaniards Javi Martínez and Thiago Álcantara. Thomas Tuchel has noticed this too and has pushed the board to sign a proper defensive midfielder, although it seems that in all of his pull with the board, this has been where the board has drawn the line. Bayern will not be getting a defensive midfielder, and Tuchel will have to make do with the abundance of box to box and advanced midfielders in the squad.

Or will they?

Speaking on an official channel during the presentation of Daniel Peretz (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had the following to say.

“Luckily we still have a few days left before September 1st. So I would ask for a bit more patience. We’re in constant communication”

It seems Tuchel may have gotten his way with the Bayern brass, and a defensive midfielder may be headed to Munich after all. This could also indicate the end of Ryan Gravenberch’s time as a Bayern player.