Report: AC Milan’s Pierre Kalulu on Bayern Munich’s shortlist to replace Benjamin Pavard

According to a report from Sky Sport Germany (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has identified AC Milan center-back Pierre Kalulu as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard:

Bayern are considering Milan defender Pierre Kalulu (23) as a possible replacement for Benjamin Pavard. The Germans appreciate Kalulu’s ability to play right-back and centre-back. At the moment, it’s still an idea. Bayern have yet to approach Milan.

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also added his own information:

Bayern are considering Pierre Kalulu to replace Benjamin Pavard. The club has enquired about the Frenchman and are considering a loan deal with an option to buy. No contact between clubs at the moment. Trevoh Chalobah is also on the shortlist.

However, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli does not want to lose the 23-year-old, who has played international football for France’s youth teams:

Milan would like to keep Kalulu. Coach Stefano Pioli does not want to lose him. However, the Frenchman is thinking about Bayern’s interest due to his limited game time at Milan lately.

According to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, the price tag on Kalulu could be €25 million to €30 million — and Bayern Munich does, in fact, want him (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern want Pierre Kalulu. The club has made contact with the Frenchman’s management, but not yet with Milan. Coach Pioli wants to keep him. A potential move depends on the offer.

For now, though, nothing will happen until Inter Milan and Bayern Munich finalize a deal for Pavard. Kalulu, a right-footer who has played center-back, right-back, and left-back, could be the versatile option that Bayern Munich is looking for as a swing player on the backline.