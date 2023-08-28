BFW Fight Club: Augsburg’s Mads Pedersen details spat with Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané

Bayern Munich had to work incredibly hard for their 3-1 win over FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena and, as is often the case against their Bavarian rivals, it was a rather physical encounter that had it’s faire share of feisty duels. A brace from Harry Kane and an own goal from Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai after a good bit of interplay between Serge Gnabry and Sané was enough to see Thomas Tuchel’s side to their second win in the Bundesliga, but tempers did flare at the halftime whistle when the two sets of players were heading to make their way down the tunnel and into their respective dressing rooms.

Sané started down the right flank for Bayern, while Mads Pedersen started at left back for Augsburg, and the pair of players saw a fair amount of each other in the first half, though there was solid interchangeability in the movements between Sané, Gnabry, Kane, and Kingsley Coman. As far as Sané and Pedersen were concerned, there were a few instances where the two players aggressively blocked the other off, and neither player took too kindly to being on the receiving end. They were the sort of instances that really build a lot of tension, especially when things were still deadlocked at 0-0.

By the time he halftime whistle had gone, Bayern were up 2-0 thanks to the own goal and the dispatched Kane penalty, but Sané and Pedersen were seen having a verbal spat with one another on their way to the tunnel. The Augsburg defender had clearly said something Sané didn’t appreciate, so much to the point that the Bayern winger shoved Pederson in the back and had to be restrained by one of Bayern’s assistant coaches as the players made their way down to the tunnel.

After the match, Pedersen said the whole incident was a dead issue and that both players were just caught up in the heat of the intensity of the match. “That’s football. It’s always a bit aggressive, there’s nothing between us. We had two scenes in the game where I blocked him once and he blocked me once. These are emotions and heat of the moment in football. We clarified it after the game and wished each other all the best for the season. I know how much quality he has, so you have to play a bit on the body and block him. Maybe we’ll meet in Munich sometime in the city and chat a bit more,” the Danish defender explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Interested in a more in-depth review of the game? How did each player fare, and what is going on with Benjamin Pavard? We talk about all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!