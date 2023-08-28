 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Irritated Thomas Tuchel tired of talking about Bayern Munich’s need for a new midfielder

Thomas Tuchel has read the stories and he is tired of the chatter.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As much Bayern Munich’s supervisory board continues to say the team is fine in the midfield, coach Thomas Tuchel is rumored to want a true, defensive midfielder.

Before the match, Tuchel was asked about the situation.

“You play with the players you have. We only have three central midfielders who can play a key defensive role for us. We’re not exactly well equipped numerically,” Tuchel told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The three are very similar in profile. New No. 6? We’ll see. We still have a few days. Maybe we’ll do something. Otherwise we’ll do with Aleks (Pavlović) from our U-23s).”

After the match, Tuchel was unhappy with the topic being raised again.

”I’ve been asked about this five times now. I said we only have three central midfielders who can play the holding midfield role, the moment someone gets injured, we’ll only have two. And we play with a double pivot. So it’s all a matter of numbers. I never criticized anyone. I’m not demanding a defensive midfielder, but I keep trying to answer these questions honestly,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel also indicated that both quantity and quality are needed in the midfield.

“It’s about both. It doesn’t make sense to have 25 players at the same level, but it also doesn’t make sense to have 25 players to play in one position. We’re searching, it’s about having the right personality that can benefit the squad, it’s very complex. We have faith in the midfielders we have. We also have a player from the U-23s (Pavlović) who’s doing really well. If it stays this way, then so be it. No one will have a problem with that,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

