“Back pain, nausea” kept Benjamin Pavard sidelined for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could be “on strike.” Pavard, who is closely linked to a transfer to Inter Milan, has been absent from team activities since Wednesday:

Benjamin Pavard missed three of the last four training sessions. Unlike on Wednesday when the club explained his absence as an illness, Bayern have not commented on the reason why Pavard did not train Friday and Saturday. Signs are increasingly growing that the Frenchman has gone on a strike to force a move to Inter, becoming the first case of this kind in the club’s history.

Bild journalist Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been inactive in the latter part of this week because of back pain and nausea:

Bayern say that Benjamin Pavard is still struggling with back problems. The defender is also said to have complained of nausea. The situation around his transfer is hurting him a lot.

The timing, of course, is very curious given that Pavard has been rumored to be extremely frustrated with Bayern Munich for not letting him leave for Italy already. Even before he sat out vs. FC Augsburg today, Pavard’s situation seemed tense per Fabrizio Romano:

Benjamin Pavard won’t be part of Bayern squad today vs Augsburg. He only wants to join Inter. ⚠️ #FCBayern



One more round of internal talks will take place at Bayern and it could be crucial.



€32m deal agreed with Inter on Tuesday; only depends on Bayern’s green light. pic.twitter.com/O7nzZ6zfzW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel also addressed the issue during a pregame conversation with DAZN:

Tuchel on Pavard deal: “He has some problems so he’s not with the squad — we understand Benji wants to join Inter but to complete a transfer there’s not only one way to consider”. #FCBayern



“We need to find a replacement or it won’t happen”, told DAZN. pic.twitter.com/tIQTBUwt8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

It appears the the things could come to a head shortly and hopefully a resolution is in place before this drags out any longer.

