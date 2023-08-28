 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“Back pain, nausea” kept Benjamin Pavard sidelined for Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg

This situation is not good.

By CSmith1919
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard could be “on strike.” Pavard, who is closely linked to a transfer to Inter Milan, has been absent from team activities since Wednesday:

Benjamin Pavard missed three of the last four training sessions. Unlike on Wednesday when the club explained his absence as an illness, Bayern have not commented on the reason why Pavard did not train Friday and Saturday. Signs are increasingly growing that the Frenchman has gone on a strike to force a move to Inter, becoming the first case of this kind in the club’s history.

Bild journalist Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been inactive in the latter part of this week because of back pain and nausea:

Bayern say that Benjamin Pavard is still struggling with back problems. The defender is also said to have complained of nausea. The situation around his transfer is hurting him a lot.

The timing, of course, is very curious given that Pavard has been rumored to be extremely frustrated with Bayern Munich for not letting him leave for Italy already. Even before he sat out vs. FC Augsburg today, Pavard’s situation seemed tense per Fabrizio Romano:

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel also addressed the issue during a pregame conversation with DAZN:

It appears the the things could come to a head shortly and hopefully a resolution is in place before this drags out any longer.

