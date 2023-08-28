Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg; As Mo Salah seeks exit, Liverpool looks at Bayern’s Leroy Sané, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa; PSG makes proposal for Randal Kolo Muani; and MORE!

Bayern Munich picked up another three points in a 3-1 win over FC Augsburg in a match that was not always pretty. There were some true moments of brilliance, however, so it was palatable in the end. Let’s take a look at how things played out:

As always, let’s start with a look at the lineup:

It appeared to be Serge Gnabry was the No. 10, but he looked to be interchanging often with Kane.

All week there was a call at BFW for Thomas Müller to start as the No. 10, but Tuchel opted against that option. It was also said here that any capable player could man the No. 10 and Bayern Munich would roll. Regardless of that, it seems that Tuchel is picking up where he left off last year in attempting to stray away from using Müller.

As stated, Müller was certainly not the only option, but it does continue to build the curiosity of what a Müller-Kane partnership might look like over the course of a full match.

The other primary absence from the lineup was Matthijs de Ligt. Tuchel hinted that he would not be changing things on the backline, so it was not a surprise to see Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano as the starters.

Bayern Munich seems to be having some issues finding ways to get Kane the ball. After years of a partnership with Robert Lewandowski, it would seem like an ideal way to help that situation would be to try Müller as the No. 10 (insert shrug emoji).

The players surrounding Kane against FC Augsburg were also some of the players who did not do a good job of feeding Robert Lewandowski during his last campaign in Germany.

Give FC Augsburg credit for how it approached the game. Die Fuggerstädter knew they were outgunned, played conservatively, and looked for chances to spring out on a counterattack.

The best way to describe how the Bayern Munich attack is functioning right now is disjointed. It will take some time to get this where it needs to be. It is not awful by any means, but it is far from what things will look like when it is at its best.

An FC Augsburg own goal put Bayern Munich on the board in the 32nd minute, which was very fortunate for the Bavarians.

That did appear to open things up for Bayern Munich a bit. Just a few minutes later, an unnecessary handball on FC Augsburg put Kane on the penalty spot. Kane, of course, drilled it home for a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Kim Min-jae was not great. Honestly, none of the four starters were overly outstanding, but FC Augsburg rarely even posed a threat.

Min-jae seemed fatigued midway through the first half. Freaking Serie A man...what are they doing there?

Upamecano almost had a disaster-class type of play by hanging Sven Ulreich out to dry early in the second half. Despite not being under heavy pressure for most of the match, it was unnecessarily sloppy — similar to plays he made before unraveling last season in key moments. Upamecano cannot lose focus for a second, he has to stay all-in to be at his best.

Look...he gets dogged by nearly everyone now, but Leon Goretzka was very good again. The midfield duo of Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich played admirably. Goretzka was really, really good (now accepting tridents being thrown at me by everyone on Twitter, err X).

Funny enough, once Bayern Munich realized it had to get Kane more involved, he produced (again). Some brilliant work from Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies (assist) was capped off by an excellent shot from Kane. Just a beautiful play all-around.

Davies is playing much more contained and it is working great. He is not always barreling forward with reckless abandon and is picking his moments and making smart plays. It is starting to look like what we saw during his first season starting at left-back. Davies only lost possession 15 times on the day. Keeping it under 20 lost possessions for Davies is key for Bayern Munich.

When Konrad Laimer, Mathys Tel, and Müller came on, it gave some clues as to what Tuchel might be thinking. Laimer set up at right-back and Tel was the right-wing.

De Ligt and Gravenberch came on a little bit later and Bayern Munich became disorganized with all of the changes. De Ligt will probably not want to see highlights of Dion Drena Beljo’s goal.

Overall, it was not picturesque. It was a win, and a win is worth three points. Part of the reason that the game was choppy was due to FC Augsburg’s style of play, but Bayern Munich was also not as threatening with its attack as many would like. A win is win, of course, so take the three points and run.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, and/or combination Postgame Show/Flagship Show podcast, give them a look or a listen:

Liverpool FC is still looking to tweak its squad a bit, as it has kept an eye on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch as a potential move for this transfer window.

However, Jürgen Klopp is keeping at least one eye on some long-term squad planning for next summer, when Liverpool could look to Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, or Juventus winger Federico Chiesa to help make up for a potential loss of Mo Salah:

The transfer window closes in under one week, leaving Liverpool with limited time to complete any further deals. Jurgen Klopp brought Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to the club during the early stages of the summer, though activity has since dried up for the Reds. Wataru Endo recently arrived from Stuttgart, though there is a growing feeling among supporters that more needs to be done to the squad by the end of September 1. Central midfield and central defence are two key areas in need of addressing, the latter becoming more of an issue following news Ibrahima Konaté could miss tomorrow’s match at Newcastle United due to injury. Liverpool continue to be linked with various players and we have rounded up the latest transfers rumours below. Klopp made clear at his press conference on Friday afternoon the club do not have any plans to offload the winger, though Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are believed to be pushing hard for his services. A latest report by Calciomercato has suggested Sané is a potential option should the unthinkable happen, as the former Manchester City star looks to ‘get closer to his family’ and is ‘eager’ to return to the Premier League. Also listed as possible Salah replacements are Karim Adeyemi, who was strongly linked with Liverpool before leaving RB Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund last year, and Federico Chiesa of Juventus.

Julian Draxler’s career went off the rails years ago when he prioritized club status over actual playing the game. Now, he could be the next player who heads to the Middle East for a payday opportunity:

Where does Julian Draxler’s future lie? The offensive player from Paris Saint-Germain apparently has a lucrative offer. His advisor Roger Wittmann revealed this to Bild. “Julian has an offer from the Middle East , which is very large,” said Wittmann. However, it is not yet clear whether Draxler will also take the step: “But at the moment he also has a family issue to deal with. So I don’t know if he’s doing it now.” A return to the Bundesliga, where Draxler has already played for FC Schalke and VfL Wolfsburg, is “completely out of the question today.” Going to the desert, on the other hand, is “certainly an option.” Wittmann even advises the change: “If a player can go there today, he should do it. I would recommend it to any player. It is something completely different from China or Russia.”

Sky Sport also reported that Draxler had an offer to go to Crystal Palace, but the German declined it.

Bayern Munich bagged a 4-0 win over Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga opener and there was plenty to like about what we saw.

Moreover, Harry Kane gave everyone an idea of just how impactful he can be as the Bavarians aim to add for trophies to their case this season. Given how much other news broke over the week, you know this episode is loaded, so let’s get to it:

Kane is everything many fans thought he could be — a dominant force.

Will Thomas Tuchel start Leroy Sané over Thomas Müller at the No. 10?

Josip Stanišić’s move is beneficial for him, but now Bayern Munich is scrambling.

Benjamin Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch could both leave before the transfer window ends.

What gives on those rumors linking Leroy Sané to both FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti says that Mo Salah wants the move to Al Ittihad:

Salah has already told Liverpool that he wants to join Al Ittihad, who are willing to make him the highest-paid player in world football.

In addition, Football Transfers is reporting that Liverpool could make a move for Atlético Madrid star-crossed attacker João Félix:

Liverpool are ready to move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in case they lose Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League.

It is not quite Harry Kane leaving the island, but Bayer Leverkusen inked Southampton attacking midfielder Nathan Tell to a deal through 2028:

Nathan Tella BABY!



We are delighted to announce the signing of the 24-year-old Englishman on a deal until 2028! ✍️⚫️ #Tella2028 | #Bayer04 #Werkself pic.twitter.com/wZl9Nxt0e3 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 27, 2023

Tella spend last season on loan with Burnley and could add a jolt to the Bayer Leverkusen attacking group.

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly made a substantial offer to Eintracht Frankfurt for Randal Kolo Muani: