Ryan Gravenberch says future is uncertain after Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Augsburg

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been closely linked to both Liverpool FC and Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Known to be unhappy with his role and lack of playing time at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel, Gravenberch has been said to want a move away from the club. With such willing suitors, it seems puzzling why a transfer has not already happened.

Per some reports, Bayern Munich is unsure if it wants to part ways with the Dutchman, but perhaps, things could change in the waning days of this transfer window.

Speaking after making a nine-minute appearance during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 victory over FC Augsburg, Gravenberch indicated that he was unsure how things might play out.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next days,” Gravenberch told Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

Without much hope for a starting role, Gravenberch would seem to be accepting of a move. For Bayern Munich, however, it will likely come down to how much Liverpool or Manchester United offer up in exchange.

If a big proposal flows over to Bavaria, things could become far more clear regarding Gravenberch’s future.

