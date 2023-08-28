 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel laments lack of production after 3-1 win over FC Augsburg

Thomas Tuchel thinks things could be better at Bayern Munich.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was happy that his team downed FC Augsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga, but not all aspects of the match were up to the manager’s standards.

Specifically, Tuchel wants a better effort in the final third.

“We’re not producing the level of performance that we’re producing in training, which is incredibly high. So you need some luck and goals like the one we scored first today. In the second half, we were calmer and more precise,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We created a lot of chances but unfortunately scored only one goal. We could’ve scored a few more. I think the focus has to be on what we improved, that we had more stability. Second game, second win — it was deserved.”

Bayern Munich putting up three goals was a little misleading. An own goal and a careless handball gave the Bavarians a 2-0 lead. Alphonso Davies set up Harry Kane for a beautiful third goal, which was sensational, but the club clearly needs more clean play and a better end product in the final third to get to where it wants to be.

