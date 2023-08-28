 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Harry Kane talks Bayern Munich home debut, Alphonso Davies assist

Nice way to kick things off.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-AUGSBURG Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane featured once again for Bayern Munich. The England captain scored a brace in his home debut for the Rekordmeister, a 3-1 Bavarian derby win over FC Augsburg.

“It was a good win in the first home game of the season,” Kane remarked after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “We created good chances, could have scored more. We still have room for improvement in the final third of the pitch. We have great quality. I love the chemistry in the team, we’re growing together more and more. It’s been a crazy and exciting few weeks for me. Everything has been very positive.”

Kane also addressed fans directly via Instagram video:

Kane took center stage late in the first half by stepping up as the team’s new first-choice penalty taker, slotting home emphatically in the 40th minute. Later in the second half, Kane linked up with Alphonso Davies to produce an even more decisive finish — a true striker’s strike, latched on inside the box and chipped first time over the Augsburg keeper.

“Phonzy played a great ball,” Kane said of the play. “I immediately tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper after I saw out of the corner of my eye that he was rushing out of his line.”

It was the kind of finish that promises a bountiful season of goal-scoring for Kane and the Bavarians.

