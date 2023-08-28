Niklas Dorsch, Augsburg camp react to derby defeat to Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich player Niklas Dorsch has seen better days in Munich. As a 19-year-old, Dorsch made a start and scored a goal for the Bavarians...in the 2017/18 season. Now 25, Dorsch has carved himself a role at Augsburg. But that has meant often being on the other side of it when the teams meet in the Bavarian derby.

“Of course we are unhappy that we didn’t take any points home,” Dorsch said after the game (via FCBayern.com). “It’s always very difficult here in Munich, everything has to work together perfectly. Not everything was bad. That said, we conceded three goals. The first two were frustrating. We showed good spirit. Other teams might have given up, but we pulled a goal back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to make a real difference.”

FCBayern.com collected other reactions from the Augsburg camp as well, including from striker Ermedin Demirović, who played it positive.

“It was a good performance from us. We gave everything and wanted to be the party crashers. We didn’t succeed,” Demirović said. “We tried to step on the gas. We played well in the first 30 minutes, but then conceded two goals. In Munich you don’t always have many chances, but you have to make them count when you do get them.”

Finally, from Augsburg manager Enrico Maaßen: “We delivered lots of what we set out to do really well. The first 30 minutes were good, we even had the chance to go ahead 1-0. Then we almost gave away the goals. It’s annoying that we went into half-time with a 2-0 deficit despite what was essentially a very good performance. In the end, we didn’t have the energy to keep up the high pressing we had in the first half. It’s nice that we didn’t give up after the 3-0, that’s not always that easy.”

Augsburg opened the Bundesliga season with a wild 4-4 draw to Gladbach, having already been knocked out in the first round of the DFB-Pokal (2-0 to Unterhaching). Their next test will be home against VfL Bochum next Saturday.

Interested in a more in-depth review of the game? How did each player fare, and what is going on with Benjamin Pavard? We talk about all that and more in our newest podcast episode!

