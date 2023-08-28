Report: Bayern Munich “progressing” in transfer talks for Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah

The talk of Bayern Munich seeking to acquire Manchester United defensive midfielder Scott McTominay may be dying down as fast as it started up. Instead, Thomas Tuchel may be focusing on one of his former Chelsea FC players, Trevoh Chalobah, instead.

Per Telegraph journalist Jason Burt, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Sources close to Bayern Munich have played down suggestions that Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign Scott McTominay. Instead, Tuchel’s priority is to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on a permanent deal, rather than a loan, with negotiations progressing for the 24-year-old.

From Bayern’s perspective, Chalobah, 24, would add depth to the defensive line at both right-back and center-back and potentially even in defensive midfield — replacing Benjamin Pavard while injecting some additional versatility into the squad. He would also add to the English contingent, joining Harry Kane.

And it is selling season at Chelsea, who has signed so many players in recent windows the club has had a long list of players to offload. Even though Chalobah has a contract until 2028, he may not command a premium fee. He is currently rated by Transfermarkt at €18m.