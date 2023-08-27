Bavarian Podcast Works S6E7: How did Bayern Munich do vs FC Augsburg? + When will Harry Kane get more service? + The curious case of Benjamin Pavard

So Bayern Munich have won their second game of the Bundesliga season, with Harry Kane scoring twice and FC Augsburg only managing one. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard continues to baffle fans and the media alike. A shorter episode today compared to previous ones.

In this episode, INNN and Muller_Era discuss the following:

A review of the performance versus FC Augsburg, including a rundown of how each player did.

The excellent performances of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane.

Is Konrad Laimer in trouble after Goretzka’s recent performances?

Why is Harry Kane struggling to get the ball in this system?

The curious performance of Thomas Tuchel’s slooooooow system.

Why we won’t talk about Thomas Muller.

Why is Benjamin Pavard not facing backlash for missing training?

Should Bayern Munich get a replacement for him, or keep him for one more season?

What’s Thomas Tuchel’s role in all this?

