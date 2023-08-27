 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! A special edition episode featuring both a detailed match review as well as discussion about Bayern Munich in general! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S6E7: How did Bayern Munich do vs FC Augsburg? + When will Harry Kane get more service? + The curious case of Benjamin Pavard

INNN and Swaz review the game as well as the Pavard situation.

By Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

So Bayern Munich have won their second game of the Bundesliga season, with Harry Kane scoring twice and FC Augsburg only managing one. Meanwhile, the situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard continues to baffle fans and the media alike. A shorter episode today compared to previous ones.

In this episode, INNN and Muller_Era discuss the following:

  • A review of the performance versus FC Augsburg, including a rundown of how each player did.
  • The excellent performances of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane.
  • Is Konrad Laimer in trouble after Goretzka’s recent performances?
  • Why is Harry Kane struggling to get the ball in this system?
  • The curious performance of Thomas Tuchel’s slooooooow system.
  • Why we won’t talk about Thomas Muller.
  • Why is Benjamin Pavard not facing backlash for missing training?
  • Should Bayern Munich get a replacement for him, or keep him for one more season?
  • What’s Thomas Tuchel’s role in all this?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 10 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works