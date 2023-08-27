Report: Liverpool won’t give up on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been closely monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for most of the summer transfer window.

There has not been much movement on that front, but Liverpool could push for a move all the way until the end of the transfer period per Fabrizio Romano.

“Gravenberch also knows that, at the moment from Bayern, they have no intention to give the green light. So, Bayern, especially people on the board, want to trust the player. They believe that Gravenberch is an important talent, so they hope this could be a key season at Bayern in the Bundesliga and, of course, in the Champions League. So, that’s why they want to keep the player,” Romano told Give Me Sport. “The feeling is that Liverpool and Man Utd want to be informed until the end, even if it will be in the last 48 hours of the transfer window. Both clubs want to be informed.”

Bayern Munich could have an interesting decision to make if Liverpool submits a worthwhile bid. As much as the club might like Gravenberch, an offer of €30 million or more could make the Bavarians think just a little harder about how much they want to keep the Dutchman around.

