Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s matchday again, and Bayern Munich face off against Bavarian neighbors Augsburg in the closest thing to a derby this club currently has. Augsburg are nowhere near the Rekordmeister in terms of player quality — Harry Kane alone is probably worth more than their entire XI — but they have been able to give Bayern some close games in recent years. For a team that seems to perennially finish in the bottom third of the Bundesliga table, they’re a deceptively tough nut to crack.

Thomas Tuchel needs to make an important decision. With Jamal Musiala out, who will he start at attacking midfield? Thomas Muller is the obvious option, but the coach has been reluctant to use the veteran ever since taking over from Nagelsmann back in May. Leroy Sane is the name being whispered in the media, whose inclusion could signal the end of Muller as a starter at Bayern Munich.

The question is, can Tuchel afford to make that choice?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 5:30 pm local time, 11:30 am EST

