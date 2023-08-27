Matthijs de Ligt: Bayern Munich is the best thing in Germany

Matthijs de Ligt has come a long way since he signed for Bayern Munich from Juventus. The 24-year-old Dutchman has not only been a solid defender at the back, but he’s also become a fan favorite (a distinction that teammate Kingsley Coman also holds). Well, fans will love him even more because the former Ajax captain just called Bayern the “best thing in Germany”:

What's the best thing about Germany?



de Ligt: "Bayern München"



"I think Germany is a nice country, a lot of nature, people are friendly. The food, I have to be honest it was better in Italy. I understand the culture, for me it's a nice country a bit like the Netherlands. I'm… pic.twitter.com/J8QRAPcNN5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 24, 2023

MDL said that the point that Italy holds over Germany is the food. Maybe he ought to try one of Uli Hoeneß’ world famous sausages™, he will definitely change his mind then. He also said that Germany is a bit like the Netherlands, probably due to the fact that the two countries are right next to each other. This explains why Marc-Andrè ter Stegen has his surname.

Either way, the fans are absolutely loving MDL and everyone hopes that the big guy stays with Bayern for a very long time.